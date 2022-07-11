Mayor sends best wishes to 'hero' Limerick hurlers ahead of All-Ireland final

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has sent his support to the hurlers ahead of the All-Ireland final this weekend.

Cllr Francis Foley has sent his best to the team ahead of their clash with Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday.

Cllr Foley said the people of Limerick were behind them and wishing them the best in the final.

"The huge levels of commitment, no shortage of skill and immense physical and mental toughness all of you have continued to demonstrate since your historic win in 2018 are a pleasure to behold and are a credit to you all.

"Through your play and actions, on and off the pitch, each one of you has garnered huge levels of admiration from all sports fans in Limerick and further afield."

Mr Foley continued: "You have already become heroes to the next generation of hurling players and indeed all Limerick hurling fans.

"The All-Ireland hurling championship has been kind to Limerick in the past number of years, with you now going for a three-in-a-row of titles.

"Isn’t any wonder that supporters are looking forward to Croke Park this weekend? Emotions will be high, all wishing that Liam MacCarthy prolongs his stay in the Treaty County.

"The whole of Limerick is behind you and wishes you the very best of luck on Sunday. Luimneach Abú".