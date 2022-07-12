Search

12 Jul 2022

Hurling superfan releases fourth song for beloved Limerick team

Hurling superfan releases fourth song for beloved Limerick team

Davy Ryan, from Bruff, who has dedicated a fourth song to the Limerick hurlers

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

12 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

A LIMERICK hurling superfan has released his fourth song in tribute to his beloved hurlers who he believes will bring the Liam McCarthy cup home once again.

Bruff resident Davy Ryan, who started writing songs after he suffered a heart attack in 2008, has released his latest production, Liam McCarthy is Coming Home to Limerick.

“I found making it great fun. The lads in the local pub where we shot it were gas,” he told the Limerick Leader of his now 18th song in total.

The video features Davy dancing and singing at the Dolores O’ Riordan Park in Bruff, the Sean Finn Mural at Clancy’s Pub and the Honey Fitz Theatre in Bruff as well as enjoying a sing song with some locals in Davy Clarke’s Bar.

It was put together by Leo Fitzgerald, Charlie Arkins, Nigel Daly, David and Sarah Ryan and Michael O’ Connor.

An avid hurling fan, Davy has been at every championship game so far this season, and like many throughout the county searching for a ticket, he wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I love the way they are playing hurling at the moment. It’s their physique and their mannerisms off the field. We meet some of them at the Woodlands after a swim. They are such gentlemen,” he said.

Adding to that, is the home pride of Davy’s neighbour only three doors down in Bruff, Sean Finn. “I don’t know many more humble men that Sean Finn,” he added.

Mayor sends best wishes to 'hero' Limerick hurlers ahead of All-Ireland final

Davy, who has been living in Limerick for 37 years now, having come from Laois, believes that his beloved hurlers can stand up to any challenge, even if Kilkenny “throw the kitchen sink at them.”

Three in a row would be sure to bring tears of joy, Davy conceded.

Admittedly not a stage person, Davy is sure to belt out his new tune, Liam McCarthy is Coming Home to Limerick this Sunday.

“I would like to thank all the Limerick fans who have got behind this song and are behind the hurling team. I really wish them the very best on Sunday,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media