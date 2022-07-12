Railway archive museum mooted for Limerick station

IRISH RAIL is planning a space within Colbert station where railway memorabilia and artefacts can be displayed.

Limerick’s transport hub is undergoing a multi-million euro revamp, and a spokesperson for the semi-state rail firm said it hopes that, subject to funding approval, this space could open.

Although no timeline has been put on this project, it has been welcomed by renowned local historian and rail worker Dr Tadhg Moloney, who has lobbied Irish Rail boss Jim Meade to bring the project through.

Dr Moloney, who has held various roles on the railways for more than 20 years, said: “If it comes to pass, it would be a great boost I think. Not everybody can go to Dublin to visit the museum that's there. How about having a small museum here so people who are not able to go to the capital can visit?”

The Gouldavoher man can offer a number of his own artefacts and memorabilia into the collection, including a Limerick to Waterford railway man’s handbook, dated 1841, which he showed the Limerick Leader.

“Its historical nature is very strong. It contains rules pertaining to signalmen, rail guards, toilet guards, all different sorts of people. It was all about regulation of different aspects of what went on,” he said.

Dr Moloney began working on the platform at Colbert station, and served in a number of different roles.

These included as a porter, a depot person, a ticket checker, a signalman, and within Irish Rail’s left luggage department.

He also wants to see a plaque installed to remember the railwaymen over the years who died in the execution of their duties.

“They are the forgotten men as far as I am concerned. God knows how many died, but more than 30-odd in different capacities. There wasn't the health and safety there is today. No safety shoes were worn. A man could be on for all hours before they got a break,” he concluded.

As part of the €20m upgrade at the Parnell Street facilities, a new multi-storey bus station will be built on the northside of the rail station, which will subsequently be linked internally to the station concourse.