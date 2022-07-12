Pigeon Hill House south facing rear garden with panoramic view over The River Shannon
GVM presents to the market this truly superb five-bedroom detached family home extending to Circa 3,175 sq ft and standing on a stunning and spectacular elevated 0.4 acre site offering panoramic views of the Shannon River and surrounding countryside.
This wonderful home offers bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and benefits from five en suite bedrooms.
This idyllic property, which oozes charm and location, is positioned on the outskirts of Cratloe Village offering easy access to the School, forest walks and to all local village amenities together with easy access to the N/M18 to Limerick, Shannon, Ennis and Galway.
Pigeon Hill House is accessed via automated wrought iron gates to a tarmac driveway surrounded by mature, landscaped and beautifully manicured gardens.
The layout is modern and contemporary, ideal for modern day family living. Established, mature and tranquil setting yet very conveniently located.
Inspection of this truly magnificent executive style home is very highly recommended.
Full details and viewing contact John O’Connell on 087 6470746
AT A GLANCELocation: Pigeon Hill House, Ballymorris,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.