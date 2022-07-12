Search

12 Jul 2022

Sadness at passing of much-loved Limerick publican

Sadness at passing of much-loved Limerick publican

Limerick is saddened at the passing of publican Pat Collins. PIC: RIP.ie

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

12 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

TRIBUTES have been pouring in following the passing of a prominent Limerick publican described as "a true gentleman."

The community of Adare is saddened at the death of Pat Collins, who fielded many a great night full of hospitality, humour and craic at his Main Street licensed premises, Pat Collins Bar.

One tribute described Pat as "a unique person" and a "gentleman at all times."

Pat's son, Sean Collins, said: "As a mark of respect at the death of my father Pat Collins, Seáns bar will be closed until Thursday 3pm. Thank you all."

One condolence, from Cappagh, recalled fond memories of Pat following the news of such a sad loss. He said: "Pat was a good friend with a great sense of fun in Adare CBS in the '50's and retained his wit and good humour throughout his life."

Another tribute fondly recalled lessons learned from Pat in what he called the "University of life."

Tributes paid to massive Limerick hurling fan who died while travelling to All-Ireland semi-final

"I will never forget his kindness to me many years ago. He was exceptional and I will be eternally grateful," one person wrote.

Adare GAA also paid tribute to Pat, saying that they were deeply saddened to learn of his passing. "Our thoughts are with Pat's family, friends, and all who knew him," the club said.

Patrick Collins passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Monday, July 11. He is predeceased by his partner Kay.

Reposing this Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare from 6pm to 8pm.

Pat's funeral mass takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media