Renewed appeal for information following serious road collision in Limerick village

GARDAI have issued a fresh appeal for information following a serious road collision on the main N24 Limerick to Tipperary road.

Footage of the incident, which happened in Dromkeen village shortly after 6pm on July 3, shows two cars colliding close to a junction on the Pallasgreen side of the village.

In the footage, which has been widely shared on social media, both cars can be seen on the incorrect side of the road when the impact occurs and one of them rolls a number of times before landing on its roof.

Some of the occupants of the cars failed to remain at the scene and were not present when emergency services arrived.

While there are no reports of serious injuries, gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Both cars were travelling in the same direction, that is from Boher towards Pallasgreen. One car drove into the back of the other and gardai wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the accident or who is in possession of dash cam footage of the accident or events leading up to the accident," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Garda at Bruff are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 382940.