Staff of popular store in Limerick village celebrate after national award win

WORKERS at a supermarket in Croom are celebrating this week after winning a prestigious national award.

Broderick’s Spar in the town were feted at the ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards when they were presented with the coveted Retail Team of the Year award.

Padraig, who has ran the store for 20 years, has 47 members of staff, and is delighted with the win, saying: “We were delighted, thrilled, over the moon. It is our second time in the last four years winning this award. And it’s retail team of the year across the whole country. To be top of the tree two out of four is a phenomenal achievement!”

Congratulating Padraig and the Spar Croom team, Colin Donnelly, Spar sales director said: “They are a tremendous example of retailing at its finest. SPAR Croom is an outstanding ambassador for Spar and this is a great honour for them. Spar retailers are all passionate about serving their communities and providing outstanding service, as Spar Croom does so magnificently.””

The ShelfLife national grocery management awards are now in their 17th year and are considered to be the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the grocery retail industry.

The store underwent its most recent revamp last year and is now a 6,725-square-foot premises, having added to its size by moving into the old Ulster Bank building adjacent to the existing store.