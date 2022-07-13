Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Largely dry today in Limerick, with long spells of sunshine.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east of the province, with light to moderate westerly winds.

National Outlook

Overview: A good deal of dry weather along with some rain or showers at times, mainly over the north and northwest of the country.

Tonight: Largely dry with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees, with mostly light westerly winds.

Thursday: Generally dry early on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, it looks set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Thursday Night: Mostly dry with some clear spells on Thursday night. Patchy rain affecting parts of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Friday: There will be a good deal of cloud about early on Friday with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north. Clearing up later on with the best chance of sunshine in the east and south. Top temperatures ranging 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in a moderate southwest breeze.

Saturday: Saturday looks to bring scattered showers interspersed with sunny spells. A warm day with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Further Outlook: Sunday and early next week look to bring plenty of dry and warm weather, with daytime maximum temperatures possibly reaching the high 20's.