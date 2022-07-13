Permission granted for glamping pods in town popular with Limerick families

PLANNING permission has been granted for six new glamping pods in a Clare town which is popular with Limerick families.

The application, which was made to Clare County Council in 2021, sought permission for six glamping pods and ancillary site works in Killaloe.

The backers of the project also asked for permission to build a toilet block, car parking area, vehicular access and to be granted access to a wastewater treatment plant.

Only one submission against the proposed development was received by the local authority and further information was sought by the council on October 19, 2021.

This requested a full Natura Impact study, a Flood Risk Assessment, an explanation as to why tree clearance duties had already commenced and why the applicant's home address in Kilkee, was not adjacent to the site in Killaloe.

The response by the applicants outlined that it was the ESB which had cleared trees for its own purposes. It also states that only one person from management will be on site at all times to welcome lodgers.

It also said that a bike shelter will be provided on site for guests and that the finish to the six pods will consist of black corrugated metal or a similar product with cedar or larch cladding and timber or aluclad windows and doors.

On June 7, 2022, conditional planning permission was officially granted to Elaine and Patrick Scanlon, to develop the two hectare site, located at Lackenbawn, Killaloe.

The conditions set out include mitigating any environmental impact to the area, the use of correct signage, sufficient wastewater treatment and a €6,354 contribution to Clare County Council to contribute towards the cost of public infrastructure.

It's not known when the glamping site will welcome its first visitors.