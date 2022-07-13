Search

13 Jul 2022

Gardai investigate theft of quad bike from Limerick farm

The fheft occurred a number of weeks ago | FILE PHOTO

David Hurley

13 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are renewing their appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a farm in west Limerick.

The incident, which is under investigation, happened sometime overnight on June 29 into the early hours of June 30.

The stolen quad, which was being stored in a shed, is described as a 2016, Green Suzuki 400 model.

Limerick players and fans will be sweating: High temperature advisory issued

"The owner of this quad had locked it into a shed and had locked his gate. The thieves were very determined to take it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

While the theft may have been an isolated incident, gardai are advising farmers across Limerick to be vigilant.

"It is no harm to review your security around quad bikes or other expensive machinery. Apart from locking them securely it is a good idea to attach a tracking device. These are less expensive than you think so do some research and buy the best for your vehicle. A tracking device will alert you if your quad bike moves and communicate to you what direction it is going in," added Sgt Leetch.

