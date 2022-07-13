Limerick soldiers deliver €40,000 to maternity hospitals following unique fundraising effort

CHEQUES totalling €40,000 have been officially presented to University Maternity Hospital Limerick and the Coombe Women and Infants hospital following a unique fundraising initiative.
The Marching for the Maternities event delivered way more than expected after two Limerick-based soldiers and their partners came up with the idea of completing the half marathon in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run with 30lbs on their backs.
They were backed up by over 60 supporters - family, friends, soldiers, neonatal staff in Limerick.
Both Lieutenant Jonathan Hughes and Sergeant Eddie O'Brien’ partners – Katherine Keane and Sarah Meek – experienced premature births with Daisy and Max.
“Max and Daisy are both doing very well. We cannot thank the staff enough for the care they received, which allowed us to bring our little warriors home,” said Lt Hughes.
The final cheque presentation ceremony took place at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.