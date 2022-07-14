Limerick Weather: Thursday, July 14, 2022

THERE will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells today. It will be mostly dry again, but a few light showers may develop across the north of the province in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with the best values in the south and southeast, in moderate west to northwest winds.

National Outlook

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing, mainly over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southwest to west or variable winds.

FRIDAY: Starting mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, but brightening up through the afternoon and evening with warm sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees generally, but cooler along north facing coasts due to a light to moderate north to northwest breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

SATURDAY: The morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible. Warm with highs of 20 to 25 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Most areas dry with clear spells but staying cloudier in the northwest and north which will bring a few showers. Milder than previous nights with temperatures remaining above 12 to 15 degrees.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Dry with hazy sunshine and light winds. Very warm or hot as temperatures widely reach the mid-twenties and possibly the high twenties in some places.