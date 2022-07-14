Search

14 Jul 2022

No family feud as Limerick and Kilkenny family play nice for big match

No family feud as Limerick and Kilkenny family play nice for big match

Aoibheann, Donnacha and Odhran Murphy from Mungret

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

14 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THERE will be a fierce divide in support this weekend as Limerick take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final. 

Rivalry between friends, colleagues and even families will be sure to bubble up as the reigning champs take on the Cats at Croke Park. 

One such family is the Murphys. Based in Limerick but with a mother from Lisdowney in Kilkenny and a dad from Mungret, their children will have to be careful about who they cheer for! 

All the family are heading to the match in Dublin including seven year-old twins Aoibheann and Donnacha and 11 year-old Odhran.

The St Nessans pupils are big into GAA with their aunt telling Limerick Live that "they have no other choice" as they have been "reared on GAA". 

Limerick council allocates €20k for playground extension

Limerick have reached their third All-Ireland final in three years, seeing off Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, plus Clare in the Munster final and Galway in the semi-final.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, beat Westmeath, Laois, Dublin and Wexford in the group, before defeating Galway in the Leinster final and Clare in the semi-final.

It’s the Cats’ first time in an All-Ireland final since 2019 when they lost to Tipperary – handing Limerick their last defeat in the championship en-route. The last time they won the Liam MacCarthy was 2015.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media