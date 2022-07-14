Mayor leads tributes following death of former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is leading the tributes following the death of the former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council David Naughton.

Mr Naughton, who served as Cathaoirleach in 2009, was a Fine Gael Councillor who was first elected in 1991. He was re-elected in 1999, 2004 and 2009 but retired from politics ahead of the 2014 local elections and the merger of the two local authorities.

A farmer from Ballysteen, Askeaton, Mr Naughton was the fourth generation of a proud political family to serve on the local authority.

Commenting on his passing, Cllr Frances Foley said: “David Naughton was first and foremost a family man. A great father to Trevor, Damian and Barry, Karen and Annemarie and husband; he sadly lost his wife Geraldine the year he became Cathaoirleach of the County Council. I know that hit him understandably very hard and he later admitted that while it was a great honour to become Cathaoirleach, the timing was not right, coming so soon after the passing of Geraldine."

However, the newly-elected mayor said Mr Naughton carried out his role at Cathaoirleach dutifully and with great pride.

"That reflected the man that David was. In addition to his family and politics, he also had a great love of farming and was a former Chairman of GVM Marts. He was particularly proud of West Limerick and served with distinction on the board of Foynes Harbour Trustees and later Shannon Foynes Port Company."

A special meeting of Limerick City and County Council will take place, in the coming days, to mark the passing of the former Cathaoirleach.

The Irish flag will also be flown at half-mast at council buildings on the day of David’s funeral mass - details of which have yet to be announced.