15 Jul 2022

Sports stars officially open new UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic in Limerick

UPMC ambassadors, Lee Chin (Wexford hurler) and Phil Healy (Olympic athlete) attended the official opening of the new clinic | PICTURES: Andres Poveda

15 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

A BRAND-NEW cutting-edge sports medicine clinic has opened its doors in Limerick.

UPMC, a globally recognised leader in sports medicine and orthopaedics and a trusted healthcare provider has opened the new facility at TUS Moylish in Limerick.

David Beirne, UPMC International Senior Vice President says the new facility “will provide access to advanced equipment and treatments close to home for athletes of all skill levels.”

The clinic will be staffed to provide evidence-based, quantitative measurements of strength and performance for optimal care and will be led by sports medicine physician Dr Dualtach Mac Colgáin and a team of sports physiotherapists.

Professor Vincent Cunnane, President of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwestnon, says the new facility it will benefit both TUS teams and the local community.

They will have access to the most up-to-date functional movement assessments, scientifically based strength and conditioning programmes, clinical diagnostics, including MRI scans, and equipment that will help with recovery and athletic development, he said.

To make an appointment, email sportsmedicine@upmc.ie, or call 061-531312. Click here for more details.

“UPMC is already a fantastic partner with academic institutions around the world in the areas of health research, technology and sport, and we look forward to growing our partnership with UPMC into the future,” Professor Cunnane stated.

The clinic is the health system’s second international location dedicated to sports medicine and will offer a wide variety of equipment and services unique to the region.

UPMC ambassadors, Lee Chin (Wexford hurler) and Phil Healy (Olympic athlete) attended the official opening of the new clinic along with Minister-of-State Niall Collins and deputy mayor of Limerick, Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan.

