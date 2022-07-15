Search

15 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Met Eireann issue heat warning for Ireland

Frances Watkins

15 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

MET EIREANN have issued a heat warning for Ireland as temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees next week. 

Forecasters have issued a status yellow alert for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with "exceptionally warm" weather predicted. 

Daytime temperatures will be between 25 and 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday. Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

The warning was issued this morning and is in place from 6am on Sunday until 9pm on Tuesday. 

Met Eireann have warned of the dangers that these high temperatures will bring including heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, High Solar UV index and an increased risk of water related incidents.

Keith Lambkin, Head of Met Éireann’s ‘Climate Services Division’ said: "Due to climate change, we are expecting to see heatwaves become longer, more frequent and intense than in the past.

"This increase in heat, increases the odds of temperature records being broken."

