Search

15 Jul 2022

Former umpire eyes up his 47th All-Ireland final as Limerick seek historic three in-a-row

Former umpire eyes up his 47th All-Ireland final as Limerick seek historic three in-a-row

Seamus Walsh is looking forward to Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

15 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling supporter and former Ahane GAA Chairman Seámus Walsh wouldn’t miss attending his 47th All-Ireland final in Croke Park “for the world”.

Seámus has been attending Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final since the great Limerick win in 1973, when he was just nine years old, the Treaty’s first win in 33 years and has rarely missed one since.

He described Limerick’s 1973 win as a great thing at the time: “When we won the Munster final [that year] it was like our All-Ireland final, we had a bad run of it in the 1960s with Tipperary beating us, Cork beating us, everyone beating us. So we thought the All-Ireland final was just a big day out, no one actually thought we’d win.”

Hurling fan Christy's hoping for a 'ferry-tale ending' to Limerick's All-Ireland campaign

There is no doubt in Seámus’ mind who will win on Sunday this time around, however: “Limerick will definitely win it. We were going to beat Galway in the semi-final and Clare in the Munster final, I can’t see them being beaten. They’ll do it by five or six points.”

The former Ahane GAA chairman umpired at the All-Ireland final in 1999 which proved to be a fierce battle between Kilkenny and Cork which saw the latter take home the Liam MacCarthy Cup with just 1 point in the difference.

He also umpired at the 2001 All-ireland final between Tipperary and Galway and the 2003 All-Ireland final between Kilkenny and Cork again.

“In my eyes everyone is bigging Kilkenny up because they beat Clare well but they played a very bad Clare, they weren’t the same team we saw in the Munster final,” Seámus said confidently. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media