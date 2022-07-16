Limerick's Fionn like a Cat that got the cream thanks to the generosity of one Kilkenny hurler

LIMERICK fans will be hoping Kilkenny’s senior hurlers show the same generosity on the pitch as one of their Under-20 hurlers did off it – but it is highly unlikely!

The Limerick Leader’s Bruff notes correspondent Tom Bulfin shared this lovely story from the recent Limerick Kilkenny U-20 All-Ireland final in his weekly dispatch.

The Bruff U-11 team were at the match in Thurles cheering on Patrick Finn and his Limerick teammates. After the narrow loss Fionn O’Dwyer and a few of his buddies were on a mission to try and get a prized yellow sliothar.

Fionn met Kilkenny player Niall Rowe after the game. Niall was in the midst of celebrating their win but he went down to the dressing rooms and emerged with a sliothar for Fionn and two of his friends. It was an early birthday present for Fionn who turned 11 on Monday. His dad Fran said he and younger brother Conall, aged 8, have been getting great use out of it!

“Fionn has being trying to get one of those yellow sliothars since they came out – it was a class touch by Niall. He was in the midst of his celebrations, went down to the changing room and came back up with a sliothar. It was a really nice thing to do,” said Fran who is married to Deirdre.

Fionn wrote a letter to Niall’s club Dicksboro to thank him. The club tweeted a photo of the letter and shared the story.

“Fionn was delighted to get a reply from Dicksboro. It made his day. The players were going hammer and tongs on the pitch as they will be on Sunday but off it the GAA, as we all know, is one big family. It was a really nice thing to do make a young fellow’s day even though Fionn was bitterly disappointed after the match,” said Fran, who is chair of the Bruff GAA Bord na nÓg.

The O’Dwyers hope to be in Croker cheering on Limerick and their clubmen Sean Finn, Alan Feely and Dr James Ryan.

“Sean’s performances have been outstanding over the last number of years. In my role as chair of Bord na nÓg I might be knocking on his door for a few bits and pieces. He is so generous with his time for fundraising events, training or to have a word with the lads. He calls them all by their first name which is a lovely touch. He’s a brilliant role model,” said Fran who on behalf of Bruff GAA wishes Sean Finn, Alan Feely, Dr James Ryan and the entire Limerick set-up the very best of luck.

Sean giving Fionn another yellow sliothar after lifting Liam would be the stuff of dreams!