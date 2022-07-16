Church altar goes green ahead of Limerick's date with destiny

The altar at St Andrew's church in Kilfinane has been decorated ahead of tomorrow's final
IF LIMERICK'S hurlers were looking for some divine intervention ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland final, they could do worse than dropping into a Kilfinane church.
The altar at St Andrew's Church has been turned into a sea of green-and-white as the whole community gets behind the Treaty's bid to slay the Cats in Croker.
Limerick flags adorn the holy table, with green flowers, and personalised posters offering up prayers for the panel.
Candles have also been lit, as the whole community backs the county's drive for three-in-a-row.
Prayers are offered to Our Lady of Limerick, and green flowers complete the impressive display.
Throw in is 3:30pm tomorrow. Luimneach Abú!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.