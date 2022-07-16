Search

16 Jul 2022

Limerick city community goes green to back local hurling hero ‘Hego’

Limerick city community goes green to back local hurling hero ‘Hego’

St Patrick’s GAA volunteers have put flags up around the area

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ST PATRICK’S GAA club in the city have always come out in force to support one of their own.

And this year is no exception, as flags have gone up around Rhebogue to back former hurler of the year Gearoid Hegarty as he and his Limerick team bid to slay Kilkenny.

Stalwarts of the club – the oldest in the city – have been out in force these last few days to ensure when the 27-year-old leaves his community on the morning of the match, he’ll have no doubt they are in his corner.

St Patrick’s man Hammy Dawson joined the effort to deck out the Dublin Road community, alongside fellow clubmen Mark Phelan, Niall Phelan, Gearoid Phelan, Tom Downes Michael McNamara, Larry Cross, Brendan Scanlon, Shane Kiely and Eamonn Phelan.

Hammy said: “We felt we should decorate Rhebogue as we have our own clubman, Gearoid Hegarty who lives in Rhebogue. So we decorated the main Rhebogue road all the way down into the St Patrick’s GAA field. We’ve flags, bunting and everything.”

Hurling fan Christy's hoping for a 'ferry-tale ending' to Limerick's All-Ireland campaign

“We are going for three-in-a-row and we’ve done this every year Limerick has been in the final,” he added.

Hammy paid tribute to Gearoid for the time he gives back to his own club, saying: “He’s a great guy”.

“He is so down-to-earth. Like all his family, his mam, dad, brothers. They are all so nice. It’s just bred into them, to be modest,” he added.

As for a prediction for this year’s final, Hammy is expecting Limerick not to have it as easy as their last two Croke Park deciders – but still to come out on the right side to lift their fourth Liam MacCarthy cup in five years.

“I think Limerick by four points,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media