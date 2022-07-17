Search

17 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

17 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ALL-IRELAND final Sunday will be dry and very warm with widespread heazy sunshine. Highest temperatures in Limerick  of 23 to 28 degrees in light to moderate south to southeasterly winds.

Fans travelling to see Limerick versus Kilkenny at Croke Park will be basking in temperatures of up to 30 degrees celsius come the 3.30pm throw-in time. So pack your sunglasses, hats and high-strength suncream!

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for all of Ireland, warning of exceptionally warm weather across the State today.

It has cautioned of heat stress, especially among vulnerable parts of the population, a high-solar UV index, and the risk of water-related incidents for people trying to cool down.

The warning came into effect at six o'clock this morning, and remains valid until 9pm Tuesday night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Temperatures could even climb as high as 32 degrees by tomorrow, with the spell of hot weather set to continue into early this week.

In general, temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 20s and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm by night, particularly as tomorrow evaporates into Tuesday.

Sales of fans, ice-cream and garden furniture skyrocket in Limerick as temperatures soar

As for tonight, another fairly warm night with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees. Staying dry and mostly clear with just light southerly winds.

Hot conditions continue across the country tomorrow with widespread temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees. Dry for most, with just a few isolated showers, mainly in western parts. Mostly sunny with light south to southeast breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

By Tuesday, it will begin to get cooler along the west coast, with highs of just 18 degrees. Mostly dry to start off, although showers will gradually give way to more persistent rain, possibly becoming heavy and thundery later on. Light to moderate variable winds.

Rain will continue on Tuesday night, possibly turning heavy in some places. Lowest temperatures of around 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees. A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds, light to moderate in strength.

Mixed conditions for Thursday and Friday with further scattered showers. Highest temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media