Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022

ALL-IRELAND final Sunday will be dry and very warm with widespread heazy sunshine. Highest temperatures in Limerick of 23 to 28 degrees in light to moderate south to southeasterly winds.

Fans travelling to see Limerick versus Kilkenny at Croke Park will be basking in temperatures of up to 30 degrees celsius come the 3.30pm throw-in time. So pack your sunglasses, hats and high-strength suncream!

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for all of Ireland, warning of exceptionally warm weather across the State today.

It has cautioned of heat stress, especially among vulnerable parts of the population, a high-solar UV index, and the risk of water-related incidents for people trying to cool down.

The warning came into effect at six o'clock this morning, and remains valid until 9pm Tuesday night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Temperatures could even climb as high as 32 degrees by tomorrow, with the spell of hot weather set to continue into early this week.

In general, temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 20s and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm by night, particularly as tomorrow evaporates into Tuesday.

As for tonight, another fairly warm night with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees. Staying dry and mostly clear with just light southerly winds.

Hot conditions continue across the country tomorrow with widespread temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees. Dry for most, with just a few isolated showers, mainly in western parts. Mostly sunny with light south to southeast breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

By Tuesday, it will begin to get cooler along the west coast, with highs of just 18 degrees. Mostly dry to start off, although showers will gradually give way to more persistent rain, possibly becoming heavy and thundery later on. Light to moderate variable winds.

Rain will continue on Tuesday night, possibly turning heavy in some places. Lowest temperatures of around 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees. A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds, light to moderate in strength.

Mixed conditions for Thursday and Friday with further scattered showers. Highest temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.