17 Jul 2022

James Bond cheers on Limerick hurlers from Broadway

Frances Watkins

17 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

JAMES BOND himself has been cheering on the Limerick hurlers from Broadway as they take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final. 

Daniel Craig has been sharing a stage with Limerick's own Ruth Negga for the last number of weeks in a Broadway production of Macbeth. 

Ruth shared a picture on her Instagram today of Daniel wearing a Limerick GAA hat wishing the lads luck in the big match. 

The Oscar nominated actress captioned the pic "Someone stole my hat..." while sharing her good wishes for Declan Hannon and the boys. 

Ms Negga, who is best known for her tole in Love/Hate and her Oscar-nominated performance in Loving, played Lady Macbeth in Macbeth with Daniel Craig playing the titular role.  
 
It's not the actress's first foray into the world of Shakespeare, as she wowed audiences as the main character in Hamlet, which ran at the Gate Theatre in Dublin to rave reviews. 

