In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick at the weekend!

WHILE of thousands of people flocked to Croke Park and TUS Gaelic Grounds this weekend to watch the All-Ireland final, thousands more were out and about in Limerick enjoying the good weather.
Were you one of them? Were you snapped by one of our photographers? If so, get tagging!
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more photos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.