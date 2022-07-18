University of Limerick to establish strategic partnership with UPMC and University of Pittsburgh

THE University of Limerick has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership with UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh.

The trilateral partnership will explore several areas of mutual interest, including academic programme development. The vision is to link academics and innovation with excellence in clinical care to impact care delivery in the Mid-West Region, and also to promote interdisciplinary research beyond care delivery, across the health and technology sciences.

In May, Dr Maggie McDondald, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Global Affairs, Health Sciences for the University of Pittsburgh visited UL and met with Health Science leadership counterparts and with research teams in aging and digital oncology to progress the partnership.

The MoU, which has just been signed, incorporates a programme to facilitate clinical and academic rotations amongst the parties and identify work placement opportunities for clinicians from various disciplines to engage in this collaboration.

Another element of the agreement will be research mentorships, research collaborations, and the two-way cross exchange of knowledge and best practice between the parties.

Professor Rachel Msfeti, Executive Dean at the Faculty of Education & Health Sciences, University of Limerick, says the partnership brings a number of possibilities.

"We are hugely excited to embark on this new relationship which aligns with the University’s commitment to creating synergies with partners that can optimise our societal impact, particularly in the area of healthcare,” she said.

“With this MoU, we intend to deepen our engagement with the healthcare sector by exploring undergraduate and lifelong learning programmes, and technologies to deliver innovative solutions for health issues, such as the areas of aging services and also in oncology,” she added.

David Beirne, senior vice president of UPMC International has also welcomed the signing of the MoU. “UPMC is changing how healthcare is delivered in Ireland, and we are excited to partner with UL and the University of Pittsburgh as we work together to assist and benefit communities in the Mid-West and across Ireland,” he commented.

Mr Beirne added: “As an organisation that is recognised globally as a leading academic medical cente, UPMC is a health care provider known for inventing new models of patient-centered care and bringing life changing medicine to communities close to home, meaning Ireland gets access of the most advanced medical technologies, innovation, research and IT capability for the benefit of Irish patients.”