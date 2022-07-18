Further details of victorious Limerick hurlers' homecoming revealed

LIMERICK'S all-conquering hurlers won't be the only stars on stage at their homecoming in the Tus Gaelic Grounds this evening.

Internationally renowned singer Denise Chaila - who received a signed jersey from the Limerick panel prior to her support slot for Ed Sheeran - will entertain a crowd of thousands at the stadium ahead of their arrival on stage.

And she will be joined by Emma Langford, and Denis Allen, who of course wrote the anthemic track 'Limerick, You're a Lady'.

They will provide the warm-up for the three-in-a-row winners to arrive on stage at approximately 7pm at Limerick's GAA headquarters.

The Liam MacCarthy winning panel will arrive at the station, and, as they did in 2018, travel by open-topped bus down Mallow Street, Henry Street and Ennis Road.

People have been asked to gather at the Tus Gaelic Grounds as opposed to the railway station, as there will be no ceremony there.

A night of unforgettable festivities is planned, rivalling the scenes that greeted the 2018 champions when they returned after claiming their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 45 years.

Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA are inviting supporters to join the family-friendly party at the homecoming at the Tus Gaelic Grounds.

The homecoming is a ticket-only event with tickets available now from www.ticketmaster.ie. There is no cost for attending the event but a booking fee of €2 will apply. Any surplus monies raised from the event will go to charity.

Fans are asked to be patient as they log on to get their tickets, which are available on a first come first served basis and can be downloaded onto phones.

In the interests of fairness and allowing as many supporters as possible to get tickets, they will be limited to nine tickets per transaction.

Patrons will have an option to sit or stand at the event, with seated tickets in either the Mackey Stand or the North Stand, while standing tickets will be available on both the pitch and in the town end terrace. Supporters will not gain access to the TUS Gaelic Grounds without a ticket so please do not attend unless you have secured yours in advance.

Gates will open at 5pm with entertainment beginning shortly afterwards. MC for the evening will be Liam Aherne, with the team expected to be on stage by 7pm and the event concluding at approximately 10pm.

The family friendly event is alcohol free, with patrons advised not to bring large back packs to the ground. If they do, the items will be searched and bottles or any items of concern will be confiscated. Patrons

are asked also on this occasion not to bring hurleys with them due to pitch being in use for the event.