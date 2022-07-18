Search

18 Jul 2022

Limerick's hurling heroes visit Temple Street Children's Hospital following historic All-Ireland win

Limerick's hurling heroes visit Temple Street Children's Hospital following historic All-Ireland win

Limerick manager John Kiely pictured at Children's Health Ireland ,Temple Street

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

18 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THEY may have played one of the toughest games of their lives in near 30 degrees heat yesterday but Limerick's hurling heroes were up bright and early this Monday to fulfil a very important engagement.

Members of the team, which defeated Kilkenny by 2 points, paid an uplifting visit to children at Temple Street Children's Hospital bringing along the prized Liam MacCarthy cup with them

David Reidy and Barry Nash were happy to pose for photographs with the Liam MacCarthy cup while manager John Kiely also visited the hospital the less than 24 hours after his side completed an historic three-in-a-row.

Meanwhile, the victorious Limerick team and panel are set to have their first major homecoming event tonight since 2018, There were no in-person celebrations in 2020 or 2021 because of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions.

Gates at TUS Gaelic Grounds will open at 5pm with the event kicking off at 6pm with musical guests Denis Allen, Emma Langford, Moncrieff and Narolane - a magical ensemble of Denise Chaila, MuRli & God Knows - all confirmed for the line-up.

Yesterday's victory at Croke Park was the Treaty County’s fourth win in five years having previously won in 2018, 2020 and 2021. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media