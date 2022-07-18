Search

18 Jul 2022

Temperatures reach 30 degrees in Shannon as new record is set in Dublin

WEATHER: Highest temperature since 1887 recorded in Ireland

Dublin's Phoenix Park has officially broken the highest 20th and 21st air temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

18 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

MET Éireann has recorded the highest temperature in Ireland for more than 135 years. 

Air Temperatures at the monitoring station at Dublin's Phoenix Park reached 33°  this Monday afternoon - the highest on record since 1887.

The temperature at the monitoring station at Shannon Airport was 30° at 4pm while the Mercury was also above 30° at several other locations across the country.

According to Met Éireann, the new record at Phoenix Park is an incredible 12.8°C above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in the country stands at 33.3°C which was recorded in 1887 at Kilkenny Castle.

Separately, a status yellow weather warning which came into effect at the weekend is due to be lifted at midnight as temperatures are set to return to normal.

However, according to Met Éireann it will continue to be warm and highest temperatures of between 20 to 24 degrees can be expected tomorrow.

On Wednesday, a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some scattered light showers can be expected.

News

