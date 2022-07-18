In pictures: 30 of the best photos from Limerick's homecoming celebrations

IT WAS a night to remember at TUS Gaelic Grounds as more than 20,000 supporters gathered in fantastic weather to welcome home the three-in-row All-Ireland champions.
Having made their way from Colbert Station across the city on an open-top bus, the team, management and panel were welcomed to the stage by MC Liam Aherne shortly after 7pm with the biggest cheers being reserved for captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely who presented the Liam MacCarthy cup to the huge crowd.
It was the first in-person homecoming since 2018 as large events could not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid-19.
