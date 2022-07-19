Limerick Weather - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

TODAY will continue to be warm over the east of the province with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees.

It will be cooler further west with highs of 16 to 20 degrees. Some hazy sunny spells will develop in the east, cloudier to the west and there is a chance of some showery outbreaks of rain, with a heavier burst or two possible also.

Wind will veer northwesterly and increase moderate to fresh through the morning.

TONIGHT: Showery outbreaks in the east with some heavier bursts at times. Drier with clear spells to the west however there still may be a few isolated light showers.

Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will return to average on Wednesday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning becoming mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, warmest in the southeast in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the northeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees, with a few mist patches forming in the west as northwesterly winds fall light.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy during the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic to western parts later in the day.

Highs of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest with light variable breezes falling calm at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showery outbreaks of rain in the west extending to the east towards morning with clear spells following into the west. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Rain in the east will clear through the morning, with a mix of sunny spell and a few showers following from the west. Highest temperatures will range from about 16 to 21 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: At the moment indications are that next weekend will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday evening and with further rain or showers on Sunday, it will be mild though with highs in the high teens to low twenties.