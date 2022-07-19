HSE CEO Paul Reid to visit health services in Limerick

THE CEO of the HSE Paul Reid is visiting health services in Limerick this Tuesday as part of a series of visits to services around the country.

Mr Reid, who is stepping down in December, will meet staff involved in a range of initiatives and "will hear in particular about how acute and community services are collaborating and integrating to improve health outcomes".

An important element of the visit is to acknowledge and thank staff for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, said a HSE spokesperson.

"At University Hospital Limerick, he will see specific services designed to reduce Emergency Department waiting times and avoid hospital admission for patients who would be better cared for in appropriate services in the community," said the spokesperson.

There were 51 patients on trolleys in UHL on Monday - the highest number in the country - according to the INMO.

Mr Reid will talk to the team promoting early stroke discharge which "is leading to better outcomes and less use of acute beds, visit the cancer directorate which is eliminating ED delays for cancer patients, and hear details of initiatives by the hospital’s patient flow team to deal with the ongoing high demand for hospital services".

Other services he will visit include the Community Intervention Team, which is a collaboration between acute and community services to support patients returning home and is based in Dooradoyle.

He will then progress to St Gabriel’s Children’s Respite House, Mungret, and concludes the Limerick leg of his visit at St Camillus’ Hospital, Shelbourne Road, where a new 75-bed unit will open in 2023. At St Camillus’, the CEO will also meet the Integrated Care for Older Persons team and conclude with a local briefing for TDs, senators and local members of the HSE Regional Health Forum, West.

Mr Reid said a key plank of national health policy is to encourage the integration of services provided to patients in our acute hospitals and in the community.

"Where we really see this in action is at a local level. I am really looking forward to hearing of the great progress being made across services in the Mid-West.

"I will also be expressing my thanks and admiration to staff who not only managed an extraordinary public health crisis under huge pressure over the past two years, but who innovated and changed how they provide services over that time in order to protect the public," said Mr Reid.