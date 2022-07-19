In Pictures: 30 photos from Limerick's homecoming celebrations which you may have missed

TEMPERATURES may have dropped but the celebrations are set to continue for some time following Sunday's historic All-Ireland victory at Croke Park.
There were joyous scenes at Colbert Station and TUS Gaelic Grounds last evening as the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions returned to Limerick with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Photos and videos from the official homecoming event have been shared across the World and the memories, from what was an unforgettable night, will last for years, if net decades.
Make sure to see this week's Limerick newspaper for further coverage and reaction - out Wednesday!
