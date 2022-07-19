Search

19 Jul 2022

Uncertain future for Ukrainians living in student accommodation at University of Limerick

Uncertain future for Ukrainians living in student accommodation at University of Limerick

University of Limerick is one of several third level institutions providing emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

19 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

HUNDREDS of Ukrainian refugees living in Limerick are at risk of homelessness when government contracts for student accommodation come to an end next month.

Over 1,000 Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country seeking international protection are now living across Limerick city and county in a mix of permanent and temporary congregated settings.

John Lannon, Doras Luimni CEO says there are hundreds of Ukrainians in student accommodation in Limerick “who don’t know where they will be come the end of August.”

He pointed to a “deep concern” among Ukrainian parents who have enrolled their children in Limerick schools, stating that they are now living in “very precarious situations.”

Mr Lannon also highlighted a “serious accommodation crisis” as students return to Limerick for the commencement of the new academic year this September.

Last week, the government confirmed “a severe shortage of available accommodation” as some Ukrainian refugees had to sleep in Dublin Airport due to overcrowding at the Citywest Transit Hub.

Plassey Campus Centre, which manages student residences at UL, has an agreement in place with the Department to house Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation over the summer period.

Major boost for Limerick and Clare as Future Mobility Campus Ireland officially opens in Shannon

Following a query from the Limerick Leader on concerns for students returning to Limerick, a UL spokesperson said that the prioritisation of one group over another is “completely incorrect.”

The university has held 180 bedrooms to house Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation this summer and is currently “fully occupied.”

It is believed that this agreement is temporary, for the summer months only and will not affect any returning students, however, it will decrease available accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

John Lannon, whose organisation Doras Luimni have been helping to house Ukrainian refugees since the war started in February, is calling for the Taoiseach to take a “national lead” on the issue.

“The Department needs a better plan and a more coordinated approach. We could see people becoming homeless,” he told the Limerick Leader.

While the government was constructive in their approach at the start of the crisis in providing documents, refugees need to move on to more stable and permanent accommodation, he said.

“We need to look at derelict buildings in Limerick, holiday homes and an increase in hosting within the community,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media