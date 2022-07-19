Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious assault in Limerick

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Limerick city.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, July 18, 2022.

Between the hours of 11:15pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and 1.45am on Monday, July 18, 2022, a female in her 40s was assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to be treated for her injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.