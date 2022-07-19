Break-in at Limerick school being investigated

CBS SEXTON Street Primary School in the city was targeted on the night of the All-Ireland final.
A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Sexton Street at approximately 5.30am on Monday, July 18.
"Nothing was taken during the incident. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
It is understood that the perpetrator gained access by breaking a window. They left empty-handed but it is believed they did cause a certain amount of damage while they were in the school building.
If anybody saw anybody acting suspiciously in the the Sexton Street area - perhaps coming home from All-Ireland celebrations - in the early hours of Monday morning they are asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
