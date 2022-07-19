Sale of land in Limerick set to lead to new jobs

Council have agreed the transfer of land in the Galvone Business Park
LIMERICK councillors have approved the sale of a patch of land on the city's southside to a company, which is expected to create employment locally.
At this month's local authority meeting, members rubber-stamped the sale of a 1.06 acre parcel of land in the Galvone Industrial Estate to Limerick Polymers Production for €180,000.
Council had acquired the site previously from BWG Foods.
Limerick Polymers Production is already operational at the business park near Southill, but this will allow it expand.
The company specialises in plastic recycling and recovery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.