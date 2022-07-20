Limerick man caught using scrambler in forest was uninsured for eighth time

A LIMERICK man is facing a possible prison sentence after he was observed using a scrambler motorbike in a forest while uninsured.

Christopher Walsh, aged 22, of Whitecross Gardens, Moyross was convicted, in his absence, of not having insurance or a licence at Doonane, Toor, Newport, on February 17, 2021.

Nenagh District Court was told gardai travelled to the area after they received a report of three people 'scrambling' at Doonane Woods and a motorist subsequently told them that they had passed three scramblers.

Garda Donal Coughlan said he patrolled the area and observed the scramblers ahead of him and followed them to where they were parked up against trees.

He said Mr Walsh took responsibility for one of the bikes but said he could not produce documents for the bike.

The defendant couldn’t tell Garda Coughlan what the registration number was or if it was even registered.

The garda told the court the bike was seized and that he was only able to identify the registration through the chassis number.

Garda Coughlan said Mr Walsh undertook to produce his documents at either Mayorstone garda station in Limerick or Nenagh garda station in Tipperary, but failed to do so.

The court heard that Mr Walsh has 29 previous convictions, 25 of which are under the Road Traffic Act. Seven of his convictions are for driving without insurance.

Judge Cephas Power convicted Mr Walsh and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.