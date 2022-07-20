Limerick birdwatchers encouraged to report sightings of swifts in their area

THE LIMERICK branch of Birdwatch Ireland are asking people to report activity of swift birds in their local area.

The organisation say there may be many unreported sightings and it is important that these be submitted and followed up.

They say that sometimes swifts can be confused with swallows, swifts are shaped slightly like a boomerang.

Swift activity has been reported from Askeaton, Adare, Bruff, Clondrinagh, Rathkeale, Ballingarry, Newcastelwest, UL area, Raheen, Clarina, Murroe, Kilfinnane and Galbally.

The Birdwatch Ireland Swift field worker wishes to thank those who have reported sightings so far, most of which have been followed up.

If your town, area or estate is not mentioned above and you have noticed swift activity such as swifts flying overhead, screechings or entry into nest sites you can send an email to limerickbranchbwi@gmail.com with an exact location

Birdwatch Ireland have said there is not much time left before swifts nest, some already have and this is the best time to note nest sites as they enter and exit at speed.