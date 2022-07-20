Search

20 Jul 2022

Tens of thousands of euro approved for festivals and events across Limerick

Tens of thousands of euro approved for festivals and events across Limerick

Limerick's popular Samhain festival, organised by Lumen Street Theatre was one event given funding

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK councillors have approved tens of thousands of euro in spend for festivals and events across the county.

At this month's local authority meeting, the festivals and events grant scheme for 2022 and 2023 was approved, with €205,750 set to be spent.

Limerick City and County Council will contribute €184,000 of this, with Failte Ireland topping it up by €21,750.

The largest grant was given to the HearSay International audio arts festival in the Cappamore-Kilmallock district.

Liam MacCarthy to visit home parish of Limerick boss John Kiely tonight!

This has received funding of €27,000.

Also securing monies is the Pigtown Culture and Food Series, the Dromcollogher Carnival, the Limerick Opera Festival, Eva and the Richard Harris Film Festival.

In total, 31 festivals and events across the county have received funding.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media