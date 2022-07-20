Liam MacCarthy to visit home parish of Limerick boss John Kiely tonight!

John Kiely brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup home to his native Galbally in 2018. He's here with father Tom, Clodagh O’Connell, Caoimhe Ryan, his daughters Ruth and Aoife, mother Breda and Fiona Ryan
THREE-IN-A-ROW winning Limerick manager John Kiely will bring hurling's holy grail to his home parish tonight.
Liam MacCarthy will travel to south Limerick to the village of Galbally, as the local GAA club welcomes home one of its most famous sons.
The homecoming kicks off at 8pm, but gates will open from 6pm.
People can park their cars at the community field and rugby field, parking can be done elsewhere if needed.
Music will be provided by local band Kim’s People.
Due to the restrictions associated with Covid-19 over the past two years, it's the first time Galbally has been able to formally welcome home Kiely since his maiden All-Ireland title in 2018.
Luimneach Abu!
