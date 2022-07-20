Search

20 Jul 2022

AIB reveals details of branches in Limerick which are going 'cashless'

AIB reveals details of branches in Limerick which are going 'cashless'

AIB's branch in Adare is one of many locally going cashless

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AIB will be withdrawing its cash services at six local branches as the lender switches its focus to digital banking.

Already, the bank's branch in Rathkeale operates on a cash-free basis, with its staff there focusing on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments.

However, from September 30, cash services will be pulled from branches in Adare, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Raheen, alongside Killaloe and Shannon Town.

It means customers will no longer be able to lodge or withdraw cash and cheques over the counter or through machines inside the branch.

Liam MacCarthy to visit home parish of Limerick boss John Kiely tonight!

The cash machines outside these branches will also be removed, AIB has said.

It says "the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable".

But the bank has assured customers will continue to have "efficient access to cash in their communities".

Following the announcement, AIB has reiterated its work with An Post, with AIB customers able to withdraw and lodge cash at any post office.

AIB added that the average distance between one of the 70 branches going cash-free and their nearest post office is less than 350 meters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media