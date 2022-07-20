Limerick council to earn more than €1m from property and land sales

Council have agreed the transfer of land at this month's meeting
LIMERICK City and County Council is to earn more than €1m in sales of properties it acquired using derelict sites legislation.
Councillors have this month approved the sale of a property at Drombanna to a private individual for €402,801, and a unit at Bruree for €251,000.
On top of this, a derelict property is being sold at Wingfield Orchard in Newcastle West for €227,000.
Derelict sites legislation is put in place when a property has been out of use for an extended period of time, and attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.
Notices are placed on the site, and after a period of time, the council will acquire the units on a compulsory basis if no owner comes forward.
Another property the council acquired under the Derelict Sites Act at Montpelier in O'Briensbridge is being sold for €190,000.
Developers are purchasing a derelict unit at the Mill Road for €55,000, while a property at Jesuit will be transferred for €70,500.
And a Bruff property is being sold for €53,000, having been acquired using the 1990 Derelict Sites Act.
Elsewhere, members have rubber-stamped the sale of a property in Lower Carey's Road in the city centre for just €1.
An 86 square-metre patch of land in James Street is changing hands for €1.
Properties at Martinstown and Kilfinane are also being sold for the same amount.
The sales of all these properties will fetch €1,193,801 in total.
