Reduction in thefts from cars in Limerick town following arrest of 'local inhabitant'

THE arrest of one individual in county Limerick has directly resulted in a significant reduction in the number of thefts from cars, a senior garda has revealed.

Inspector Pat Brennan, acting superintendent for the Bruff garda district, made his comments after concerns were raised at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District.

"I have received a number of complaints since our last meeting about the number of car break-ins - particularly in the Kilmallock area, including from a neighbour of mine whose car was broken into," said Cllr Mike Donegan.

"All I can do is encourage them to report (the incidents) to their local garda station but there just seems to be an increase in the Kilmallock area," he added suggesting the recent trend appears to be a "targeted approach" rather than opportunistic incidents.

Confirming that there has been an increase in thefts from cars in recent months, Insp Brennan added that action has been taken by local gardai.

"Yeah, there was a slight increase in the Kilmallock area - possibly due to a certain local inhabitant getting released from prison," he commented.

"But he has been arrested and questioned and he is before the courts again and he is actually in custody," he added.

Investigations are ongoing.