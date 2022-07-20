In Pictures: Limerick woman Mary celebrates milestone birthday with family and friends

AS HURLING supporters were celebrating Limerick's historic All-Ireland victory, Mary McNamara was having her own celebrations - to mark her 80th birthday.
Family and friends of the Kileely woman gathered at The Country Club in Caherdavin to mark the special occasion.
Happy birthday Mary!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.