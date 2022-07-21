Search

21 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Thursday, July 21, 2022

Limerick Weather - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

21 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. While it will be mostly dry, some well scattered showers will occur too with some heavier ones possible later. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.

National Outlook
OUTLOOK: Temperatures remaining around normal for the rest of the week. However, it will turn wetter this weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Most areas will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just an isolated shower about. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with some mist and fog forming in a light variable breeze

FRIDAY: Most areas will be dry with warm sunny spells developing. Just a few light passing showers across the south and west of the country. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will move into the southwest and will very slowly push up across Leinster and Connacht overnight with some heavy bursts possible. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

SATURDAY: A rather wet start to the day as a band of rain moves across the country in a moderate southerly airflow. The rain will be heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties. During the afternoon the rain will clear to the northeast and some sunny spells will follow along with a few showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, warmest across the midlands and the east.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Further showery rain overnight, mainly in the northwest and along the southeast. Very mild and humid with hill and coastal fog.

SUNDAY: A breezy day with scattered showers most frequent in the northwest. Some warm sunny spells too though. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, best values across the eastern half of Ireland.

News

