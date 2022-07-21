Search

21 Jul 2022

Limerick schoolgirl creates app to combat gender based violence

Limerick schoolgirl creates app to combat gender based violence

Flourish is a student at Colaiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

21 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK schoolgirl has won a technology competition with her app to combat gender based violence. 

Flourish Olushola intended to enter Technovation with an app designed to fight climate change but one of Ireland’s most tragic murders changed that.

The Colaiste Nano Nagle student changed tack when she heard about Aishling Murphy’s death, deciding that she was going to be part of the change required to combat gender based violence.

Flourish’s app, Whistleblower, educates users on the meaning of gender-based violence, how to combat it and where to go if you need help.

Technovation is a competition where girls compete to create an app with a social enterprise.

Contracts signed for €12m extension of rural Limerick school

Flourish was supported by TeenTurn, who provide teen girls the opportunity to gain hands-on STEM experience and the support to acquire qualifications and jobs.

The teen's hard work paid off as Flourish walked away with first prize in the Junior Division of the competition.

She said: "I did not expect to win anything as it was my first time doing any sort of coding but I somehow managed to win first place in the junior division and I won a brand-new HP chromebook.

"I was over the moon. TeenTurn helped me so much through my Technovation journey from all their resources to connecting us to professional app developers."

There is no time to stand still as Flourish awaits the results from the Global Technovation competition and already has plans to make her app more secure by adding disguise features to protect users.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media