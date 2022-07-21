Burst water main causing supply disruption in Limerick

IRISH Water has warned of supply disruptions to customers in Parnell Street and the surrounding areas.
This is due to a burst water main being repaired.
The utility company reports that work is scheduled to take place until four o'clock this afternoon.
But the firm recommends that an additional two to three hours should be allowed for on top of this for the supply to fully return.
