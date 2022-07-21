Search

21 Jul 2022

No disqualification for Limerick motorist caught speeding on busy motorway

No disqualification for Limerick motorist caught speeding on busy motorway

The detection was made on the M7 near Nenagh | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

21 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORIST from Limerick who was detected travelling at high speed on the M7 motorway has avoided an immediate disqualification.

John Cross, aged 50, who has an address St Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen was prosecuted before Nenagh District Court after he was charged with dangerous driving relating to an incident at Clashnevin, Nenagh.

The detection was made more than two years ago – on May 16, 2020 – during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

However, Judge Cephas Power accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving after he was told this was acceptable to the State and gardai.

When the facts were outlined, the court heard that Mr Cross told the garda who stopped him for speeding that he had been returning (to Limerick) from feeding horses in County Laois earlier in the day.

Limerick man caught using scrambler in forest was uninsured for eighth time

Mr Cross's counsel, appealing for Mr Cross not to be disqualified, said that his client was the sole driver in his family and that he needs his driving licence.

Mr Cross, he added, had not taken notice of the speed at which he had been travelling when he had been stopped and did not realise he was 50km/h above the posted speed limit.

Having heard the evidence, Judge Power described the speed - 170km/h - as “significantly over the 120km/h speed limit”.

However, he commented that he would give Mr Cross the benefit of the doubt that he hadn’t realised how fast he was travelling at the time.

After formally recording a conviction (in relation to the careless driving charge) he imposed a fine of €700.

Exercising his judicial discretion, he said he would not impose a immediate disqualification.

While not a matter for the court, Mr Cross will receive penalty points on his licence as a consequence of his conviction for careless driving.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media