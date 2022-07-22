Search

22 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, July 22, 2022

Nick Rabbitts

22 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

A DRY start to the day with warm sunny spells developing. Just a few light passing showers, with cloud increasing into the evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Turning unsettled with windier and wetter conditions for the weekend and early next week, and temperatures remaining around normal.

Tonight, rain will quickly move into the southwest and spread northeastwards across most of the country overnight with some heavy bursts possible. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will develop.

Outbreaks of rain will move northwards across the country from tomorrow morning. Some drier and brighter intervals will develop however further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon, turning heavy over the north in the evening. Breezy in parts with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Further showery rain overnight tomorrow. Some dry and clear spells also, especially towards the east. Very mild and humid with hill and coastal fog, and temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.

On Sunday, a wet and breezy day with widespread showers. Some warm sunny spells may break out also between showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, best values across the eastern half of Ireland. Cloud increasing again overnight with rain at times.

Monday will be cloudy with plenty of showers to start the day, with drier weather and some clear spells developing by evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with a moderate northwest breeze.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will build midweek, leading to dry settled conditions.

