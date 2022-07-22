Search

22 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Limerick branches safe as AIB backtracks on cashless move

BREAKING: Limerick branches safe as AIB backtracks on cashless move

AIB has backtracked on its decision to go cashless

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

22 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

RURAL communities in Limerick can breath a sigh of relief as AIB announced this morning that it will no longer continue with plans to go cashless across the country.

The bank has come under intense scrutiny after revealing this week that from September 30, it would be removing cash services from 70 of its 170 branches.

This meant that cash services would have been pulled from branches in Adare, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Raheen, alongside Killaloe and Shannon Town.

AIB reveals details of branches in Limerick which are going 'cashless'

In a statement released this morning, AIB has said that the decision to reverse these plans was due to "customer and public unease."

The statement cited a 50% decrease in over the counter cash-based transactions and an increase of  85% for mobile and online payments as justification for the move.

"It was in the context of this evolving banking environment and the opportunity to enhance its long-standing relationship with An Post that AIB took the decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches," the statement today read.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media