BREAKING: Limerick branches safe as AIB backtracks on cashless move

AIB has backtracked on its decision to go cashless
RURAL communities in Limerick can breath a sigh of relief as AIB announced this morning that it will no longer continue with plans to go cashless across the country.
The bank has come under intense scrutiny after revealing this week that from September 30, it would be removing cash services from 70 of its 170 branches.
This meant that cash services would have been pulled from branches in Adare, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Raheen, alongside Killaloe and Shannon Town.
In a statement released this morning, AIB has said that the decision to reverse these plans was due to "customer and public unease."
The statement cited a 50% decrease in over the counter cash-based transactions and an increase of 85% for mobile and online payments as justification for the move.
"It was in the context of this evolving banking environment and the opportunity to enhance its long-standing relationship with An Post that AIB took the decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches," the statement today read.
