Search

22 Jul 2022

Council accused of reneging on promise to offer 'affordable housing' in Limerick town

Council accused of reneging on promise to offer 'affordable housing' in Limerick town

Woodfield Manor, Newcastle West, where Limerick councillors asked that no more than 10 social houses be brought to market

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

22 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNCIL has been criticised by elected representatives for not delivering on a promise of a set amount of affordable homes in one County Limerick housing estate.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District this month, where the local authority’s Housing Department stressed to councillors that “the biggest problem is supply.”

Caroline Curley, Director of Housing with Limerick City and County Council outlined that the Housing for All delivery plan for the district of Newcastle West between 2022-2026, is 198 houses, including 36 for this year.

Cllr Michael Collins, FF, took issue with Woodfield Manor, Newcastle West, which under the proposed delivery plan, will deliver 30 of the 36 homes coming to the market in the district in 2022.

Applications open for 'affordable homes' in Limerick town under new government-backed scheme

“Caroline, I was adamant and so was Cllr Scanlan and Cllr Ruddle, that we didn’t want 30 council houses in a scheme and that is the way it is shaping up and I am not happy with that,” he said.

Cllr Collins stressed that it was “too many in a small area.”

His colleague, Cllr Jerome Scanlan, NP, said: “This isn’t about the three councillors here, this is about the residents. We got a clear commitment from your predecessor Aoife Duke. There was uproar over there at the 30 houses that appeared to be going for social housing.”

Cllr Scanlan outlined that councillors and the council’s Housing Department “came to a consensus” that eight to 10 social houses would be acceptable.

“We went back to the community and the community accepted that. We need to get 19 people approved for affordable housing here, this is the agreement,” he added.

Cllr Tom Ruddle, FG, reiterated the agreement with residents that there would be 19 affordable type houses rather than social houses and that councillors must “go with the wishes of the people.”

Caroline Curley, in response said: “I will look to see if we can. If we manage to pull that off the target for social housing delivery will be down. I don’t want to hear you giving out to me if we pull it off.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media